ND Boys Soccer: Davies, Bismarck Pave Way to State Final

Davies upset West Fargo, Bismarck took down Shanley

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — For the first time in four years, Shanley is not in the state final for North Dakota state boys soccer.

The Deacons fell in their semifinal matchup against Bismarck 2-1 in overtime.

Shanley grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but the Demons found the equalizer with just over four minutes to play.

Bismarck will match up against the three seed out of the east, Davies.

The Eagles took down the defending champion West Fargo Packers in a shootout, 2-1.

The state final in Jamestown is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.