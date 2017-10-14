Activists Deliver Message of Inclusion at Standing for Humanity Celebration

people gave speeches, a memorial was held for victims of las vegas shootings and funds were raised for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some say peace is invaluable.

“Peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold,” Ruth Buffalo said.

People in Moorhead are fighting for peace after events like the Las Vegas shootings and the Charlottesville protests.

“Somebody died in that particular rally and that was heartbreaking,” said Rebel Marie, a Standing for Humanity organizer. “It was very sad to see somebody die over just wanting to have a spot where they’re safe.”

People from the metro took a stand for humanity through storytelling, music and prayer.

“It’s very important for people to understand that the Fargo-Moorhead community is a place of diversity and it’s a welcoming place for everyone,” said Grace Murray, a Standing for Humanity organizer.

With many religions, sexual orientations and races represented at the celebration, organizers say holding the event in a church shows a lot about what people really want.

“We all, regardless of our faith practice, and even those without a faith practice, have a seed in our hearts of community and hope and love,” Murray said.

Peter Tefft, a man who joined white nationalists in Charlottesville earlier this year, was at the event.

Off camera, he told us he attended, “to show he could be civilized at events unlike the alt-left.”

“Hopefully he could learn a lesson or two from us in regards of how to create a safe space for everyone and not just certain people,” Marie said.

Many activists say this lesson has to start locally before going global.

“Very first place to start making a more inclusive environment is by speaking with your neighbor,” Marie said.

“We’re the ones that are living with each other and we need to be able to open our door and greet our neighbor rather than peak out our door and be fearful of our neighbor,” Murray said.

