ND Boys Soccer: Bismarck Holds on Late Over Davies, Claims State Title

Demons score two goals in first half to win state title.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The North Dakota boys soccer state title was down to a pair of three seeds on Saturday. After Bismarck and Davies both came away with upsets on Friday, they were just one win away from a state title.

Bismarck held on to the victory 2-1 over Davies after the Eagles pressured late in the game. Mason Stotz and Dane Allen scored goals for the Demons in the victory. Matthew Nemer had the lone goal for the Eagles.