MSUM Football Gives Up 31 Unanswered, Fall to SCSU

MSUM falls to 2-5 overall.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team managed less than 200 yards of total offense in a 31-7 loss at St. Cloud State on Saturday in St. Cloud, Minn.

MSUM fell to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the NSIC North Division while St. Cloud State improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the league.

The Dragons tallied only 193 yards of total offense, including only 66 rushing yards on 37 carries. The Dragons had 127 passing yards and were just 1-of-12 on third down conversions. The Dragons finished with 12 first downs.

“We’re struggling to find a rhythm,” MSUM head coach Steve Laqua said. “We’re not finding a balance between an effective run game and an intermediate passing game that keeps teams off-balance. Consistent execution is a problem for us. It’s not one individual or position group, it is passing itself around the entire offense. It’s one of those things…we have to get everybody on the same page.”

Sophomore cornerback Deiondre Taylor and junior linebacker Carter Thiel led with eight tackles each. Sophomore defensive lineman Matthew Domek and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Magnuson each had sacks.

Senior receiver Hunter Braaten had eight catches for 97 yards to lead the offense. Senior receiver Damon Gibson rushed for a touchdown. Sophomore running back Herman Gray rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries. Senior quarterback Demetrius Carr was 6-of-17 passing for 76 yards and an interception. Freshman Jakob Sinani, seeing his most extensive action, was 5-of-9 for 51 yards and a score.

MSUM took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter when Gibson scored from one yard out to cap off a 13-play, 67-yard drive. Gray had 41 rushing yards on that drive.

SCSU came back to tie the game at 7-7 on the next possession. The Dragons drove inside the 30-yard line late in the half but an interception in the end zone ended that threat.

The Huskies scored 24 unanswered points in the second half on their way to the win.

SCSU ended with 365 total yards and held a big advantage (35:17-24:43) in time of possession.

“We couldn’t keep the chains moving (offensively), and we left our defense out there too long and they eventually wore down,” Laqua said.

MSUM is at Minnesota Crookston on Oct. 21.

Steve d’Eustachio Stat of the Game: The Dragons’ 193 yards today was the first time they failed to gain 200 yards in a game since gaining 193 yards and losing 45-7 at home to Northern State on Sept. 29, 2012.

Video courtesy of UTVS/St. Cloud State.