Pedersen Hits Game-Winning Field Goal in Overtime, Bison Remain Undefeated

Easton Stick rushed for 172 yards in the Herd's overtime win.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (NDSU Athletics) – Cam Pedersen’s 36-yard field goal in the first overtime lifted No. 2-ranked North Dakota State to a 27-24 victory over eighth-ranked Youngstown State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 14, before a crowd of 16,408 at Stambaugh Stadium.

Quarterback Easton Stick accounted for 172 all-purpose yards including an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter that gave NDSU (6-0, 3-0 MVFC) its first lead of the game, 24-17.

Youngstown State (3-3, 1-2 MVFC) tied the game with 1:23 left when Tevin McCaster’s 1-yard run capped a nine-play, 90-yard scoring drive.

Pedersen, who missed his first attempt in OT when Youngstown State called a timeout, delivered his second career game-winning kick. He beat the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 37-yard field goal last year.

Stick rushed 11 times for a career-high 172 yards and went 11 of 20 passing for 113 yards and two scores. He extended his streak to 149 consecutive pass attempts without an interception, passing the school record of 143 set by Carson Wentz.

Youngstown State outgained NDSU 128 to 55 in the first quarter and jumped out to a 10-0 lead on a Zak Kennedy 34-yard field goal and Damoun Patterson’s 22-yard touchdown reception.

NDSU tied the game 10-10 in the second quarter when RJ Urzendowski made a one-handed TD catch in the back corner of the end zone from 16 yards out and Cam Pederson connected on a 19-yard field goal just before halftime.

The Penguins went back ahead 17-10 in the third quarter on Kevin Rader’s 22-yard touchdown pass, but the Bison responded with a nine-play, 74-yard drive capped by Nate Jenson’s 22-yard TD catch.

North Dakota State finished with a 393-338 edge in total offense, but the Bison were just 4 of 11 on third down compared to YSU’s 7 of 14, and the Penguins held the ball for 32:51 compared to NDSU’s 27:09.

Darrius Shepherd led six NDSU receivers with five catches for 49 yards. YSU quarterback Nathan Mays finished 11 of 15 for 188 yards and two TDs while rushing 21 times for 81 yards.

The Bison defense had eight sacks including two apiece by defensive end Stanley Jones and linebacker Jabril Cox. Nick DeLuca made a game-high 12 tackles and Cox had eight tackles totaled three tackles for loss.

North Dakota State returns home for its next two contests beginning with Western Illinois at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. The Fighting Leathernecks are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference after a 49-30 home win over Missouri State.