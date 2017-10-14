Six Different Players Score, UND Hockey sweeps St. Lawrence

Grant Mismash scores first collegiate goal in UND win.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Eighth-ranked North Dakota hockey downed St. Lawrence 6-1 on Saturday to complete its first series sweep of the season at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Six different players scored for the Fighting Hawks including freshman Grant Mismash. Mismash’s goal was the first of his collegiate career.

Colton Poolman and Joel Janatuinen both chipped in a pair of assists on the night.

North Dakota is at home next weekend hosting Minnesota.