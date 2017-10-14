Teams Pull Concrete Mixer for Breast Cancer Research

FARGO, N.D. — Teams of eight pulled a 34,000-pound concrete mixer to help fight breast cancer.at the Pink Powerhouse Pull.

It was all for the first annual Pink Powerhouse Pull to help breast cancer research.

The American Cancer Society sponsored the pull, silent auction and after party.

Strong-armed activists say they’re pulling off this heavy stunt to send a message.

“It’s symbolizing that when you have a big bad cancer such as the ginormous 34,000 pound cement truck, we can beat it,” event chair Tammy Osvold said. “We can pull it, we can as long as we stick together as a group.”

Organizers say they plan on going the pull every October in Downtown Fargo.