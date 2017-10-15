Non-Compliant Sex Offender From Red Lake County Arrested In Colorado

Man Left Oklee, Minnesota In February With No Notification

A former Oklee, Minnesota man, who sentenced in 2010 for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, is back in custody.

27-year-old Kyle Mazzucco was arrested in Hugo, Colorado last Wednesday on an active felony-level Red Lake County warrant.

Mazzucco has been out of compliance as a Level 2 Predatory Offender since he left Oklee in February and didn’t notify the BCA or his probation agent.

He is expected to be brought back to Minnesota once he waves extradition.