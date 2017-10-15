Non-Compliant Sex Offender From Red Lake County Arrested In Colorado Man Left Oklee, Minnesota In February With No Notification October 15, 2017 TJ Nelson A former Oklee, Minnesota man, who sentenced in 2010 for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, is back in custody. 27-year-old Kyle Mazzucco was arrested in Hugo, Colorado last Wednesday on an active felony-level Red Lake County warrant. Mazzucco has been out of compliance as a Level 2 Predatory Offender since he left Oklee in February and didn’t notify the BCA or his probation agent. He is expected to be brought back to Minnesota once he waves extradition. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Pat Benatar, Kenny Rogers, Modest Mouse a Few Head... Minnesota Muslim Teen Boxer Wins Fight for Wearing... Fire Crews Respond to Another House Fire Caused by... Minnesota Congressman Announces Run for Governor