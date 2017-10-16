Don’t Wait to Shop for Halloween! What’s Hot This Year

Spirit Halloweens Talks About the Trends in Costumes This Year

FARGO, ND — If you’re still not sure what to be for Halloween this year, have no fear.

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly went to Spirit Halloween to get the inside scoop on what’s hot this year.

The countdown to Halloween continues and whether you’re looking to be something scary, or sweet, now is the time to get your costume, or risk being left with nothing.

“Some of the most popular costumes have been “Hocus Pocus” the movie,” said Store Manager Justin Collins. “We can’t keep them in stock and they’ve been flying off the shelves. Your standard witches, pirates, zombie makeup is always popular. Some people just like to piece their own together so they just come in and grab a mask and a cape and kind of make their own thing.”

Costumes aren’t the only things that are flying out the door.

“They come out with new animatronics every year and usually people flock in and get them before we sell out,” Collins said.

Collins said he sees people spend as much money decorating for Halloween as they do for Christmas.

Employees said customers will spend anything from a couple of hundred dollars, up to $2,000 for the holiday.

“Every year, I think it increases,” Collins said. “I’ve been here for about seven years and every year, it seems like people are coming in earlier and they are buying more stuff quicker, buying more than they bought the last year.”

It’s the one holiday where adults can have just as much fun as the kids.

“It’s just a fun season I think,” Collins added. “People like to be scared. They like to be out when the weather’s still nice this time of year.”

Collins said if you want to learn how to apply makeup for your costume, they offer tutorials on YouTube and the Spirit Halloween Facebook page.