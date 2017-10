Fake Money Making the Rounds in the Metro

FARGO, ND — Police are reminding you to check those large bills.

Fake money is turning up again in the metro.

Police in Moorhead and Fargo each took a report of fake money being passed on Sunday.

In one case, the fake bill was exchanged in a Facebook purchase.

Police said they are seeing more movie prop money being used by counterfeiters.

It’s easily available online.