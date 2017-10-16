Give to the Needy, Play a Free Round of Golf

By donating a minimum of 3 nonperishable food items, golfers will receive free green fees at both courses

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Meadows and Village Green are hosting their 21st annual food drive.

By donating a minimum of three nonperishable food items, golfers will receive free green fees at both courses.

A $5 donation can be substituted for a single food item.

Donors will receive a free 18–hole green fee and simply have to visit the golf website to reserve a tee time.

“I think it provides them an opportunity just to give back to something that is important especially knowing that we’re getting to the end of the season here,” said Corey Herlickson, who is the head golf professional. “We know the snow’s going to fall and there’s going to be homeless people out there and there are going to be people out there who are hungry that are maybe having trouble finding food to put on their plate and give themselves an opportunity to get the food they need.”

You can also reserve your free 18–hole green fee by calling 218–299–PUTT.