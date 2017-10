Kevin Heart Making Return to Fargo

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10

FARGO, ND — Comic actor Kevin Hart is returning to Fargo next year.

The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour comes to the Fargodome on January 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10.

Hart was last in Fargo in 2015 with his What Now comedy tour.

That tour sold out eight arenas including Madison Square Garden, Barclays and Prudential Center.

His next movie out in December is a reboot of the classic film “Jumanji” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.