“Me Too” Social Media Campaign: Talking About Sexual Assault in a Meaningful Way

After a tweet from TV star Alyssa Milano went viral, tens of thousands of people are highlighting and empowering victims of sexual assault

FARGO, ND — A movement has started on social media following a number of reports of high-powered men sexually harassing women.

Me Too.

Two syllables.

Two words that are speaking for thousands and maybe, even millions.

“It’s amazing that it’s two words,” said Liv Oland, who is the president of the Women’s Activist Organization on the NDSU campus. “It’s simple and it just like gets straight to the point. It forms a connection right away so seeing all of these people replying saying ‘me too’ it just like, it makes it bigger.”

“I think that this is one of the first times, I mean in the last 20 years at least, where we’re talking about sexual assault in a meaningful way,” said Erienne Fawcett, who is the assistant director of Women and Gender Studies at NDSU.

Some have simply replied ‘me too’ while others have taken this opportunity to describe a personal experience with sexual harassment or assault.

“Anytime that you see this in society, and society really takes ownership of it, we’re very encouraged,” said Christopher Johnson, who is the executive director of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Fargo.

“It brings light to it and it’s bringing people’s attention to it,” Oland said. “It’s good. It makes my heart happy, even though it’s such a horrible topic.”

Every 98 seconds, someone in the U.S. experiences sexual violence.

That’s 570 people every day.

The Me Too Movement was started as a way to show the magnitude of this problem.

Victims on social media have found a sense of connection.

“What we’ve seen is a shift in society to say it’s not your fault, it’s that person’s fault and we’re going to hold that person accountable,” Johnson said.

“That’s going to increase the movement and they’re going to talk about it,” Fawcett said. “Whether or not it’s on social media or face to face, they are going to have something to say about it.”

“We need to recognize it, own it and then be supportive of each other,” Johnson said.

It’s not just women who are stepping forward.

The movement brought many men forward as well, highlighting that sexual assault is not just a woman’s battle.

The Executive Director of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center says it’s movements like these that help victims take a step forward in their struggle.