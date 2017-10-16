Minnesota Man Killed in Somalia Bombing

He was applying for a job with the U.N.
TJ Nelson

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The deadliest single attack in Somalia’s history killed more than 300 people including a man from Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to a GoFundMe page, Ahmed Eyow was in a hotel in Mogadishu when the bombs went off.

“And he was a great father and he served his community,” said the Ahmed’s brother, Bashir Eyow. “I would like to say nothing else, I’m very sad today. At this time, thank you and I appreciate it and thank you for your coming.”

The Bloomington man had recently traveled from the Twin Cities to Somalia to try and make a difference in his home country.

First responders are having a difficult time identifying victims because most of the bodies are beyond recognition.

