Montevideo Police Release More Details Behind Fatal Work Accident

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Police say the death of an auto shop worker in Montevideo was an accident.

Authorities said 55-year-old Richard Fultz was pinned between a pickup and a tool chest when the owner of Backstreet Auto accidentally stepped on the truck’s accelerator.

Fultz was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

Police do not expect the shop owner will be charged because it was accidental.

The shop owner and Fultz were good friends.