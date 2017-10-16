NDSU’s Jabril Cox Recognized at FCS Freshman of the Week

Cox made seven solo tackles, including two sacks, in Saturday's OT win against Youngstown State

FARGO, N.D. — Redshirt freshman Jabril Cox was a player the bison were excited about all offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is extremely athletic and capable of becoming a big play-maker; The Bison just thought they might have to wait longer for him to make such a big impact.

Cox is the first NDSU football player in the division-I era to be named the FCS freshman of the week.

He had seven solo tackles in the game against YoungstownState on Saturday, including two sacks and a critical tackle for loss in overtime.

Head coach Chris Klieman says he’s pleased with the progress his seen out of the linebacker.

“I just like the way he played, how fast he played and just triggered on things quickly and didn’t hesitate on stuff,” Klieman said. “Coach [Matt] Entz put him in some really good calls and blitzed him a few times and he made some really big plays, a tackle for loss and a sack. But, just in general, his ability to be calm out there and play really fast.”

NDSU (6-0, 3-0 MVFC) hosts Western Illinois on Saturday at 2:30.