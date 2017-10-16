North Dakota Seeing Decrease in Emergency Teacher Certification Applicants

WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo church wants to give people a break at the pump. Living Hope Baptist Church is sponsoring its 6th gas buy-down event on Saturday. It'll happen from 10 a.m. until noon at Petro…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- One person has been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary call in Moorhead. The call for help came in just after 1:30 a.m. Police responded to 1309 17th Street North after a homeowner says…
MINNESOTA -- A rainy fall season has put up some obstacles for farmers in Minnesota who are trying to get their crops in. Farmers across the state say they are worried about the wet weather and are pushing to…