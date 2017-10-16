One Arrested After Early Morning Burglary Call in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — One person has been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary call in Moorhead.

The call for help came in just after 1:30 a.m.

Police responded to 1309 17th Street North after a homeowner says he found a man who was drunk inside his home and looking for his girlfriend.

Police set up a perimeter and used a K9, but could not find the suspect.

They did find another man a few blocks from the scene and arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Police say they do not believe the other man to be a threat to the community.

