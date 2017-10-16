Police: Parents of Abandoned Sioux Falls Baby Admit They Used Drugs Night of the Incident

Police have arrested the mother, 28-year-old Mary Jennessee, and charged her with abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven.

SIOUX FALLS, SD — There are new developments in the case of an abandoned baby left outside a Sioux Falls church for nearly 24 hours earlier this month.

The parents admit being on drugs.

Police have arrested the mother, 28-year-old Mary Jennessee, and charged her with abuse or cruelty to a minor under age seven.

The father of the infant was arrested and charged with felony child abuse and neglect on October 5th and is still in jail.

Court documents state the father admitted that the couple was high on K2, a popular form of synthetic marijuana.

Jennessee then said they “blanked out” and made up an argument story to police after they couldn’t find their baby.

“Mom was found on Saturday afternoon and arrested on those charges,” said Officer Sam Clemens. “The warrant carries a $10,000 bond.”

The 2-month-old baby was left overnight outside of Faith Family Church on October 3rd.

The couple reported the infant missing, saying they “misplaced” their child.

A custody hearing will take place to determine what will happen next.