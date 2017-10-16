UND Hockey: Mismash, Johnson Earn Individual Awards After St. Lawrence Sweep

Grant Mismash is the NCHC Rookie of the Week. Cam Johnson is the NCHC Goaltender of the week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota senior goaltender Cam Johnson and freshman forward Grant Mismash both received National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) honors on Monday afternoon when the conference announced its weekly individual awards.

Johnson was named the NCHC Goaltender of the Week and Mismash was the NCHC Rookie of the Week after the Fighting Hawks skated to a non-conference sweep of St. Lawrence last weekend in Grand Forks.

A native of Troy, Mich., Johnson stopped 47 of 49 shots in the two games against the Saints, allowing just a single goal each night. He made 27 saves and was the game’s No. 2 star in Saturday’s 6-1 after turning aside 20 of 21 shots one night earlier in a 2-1 victory. They were the 46th and 47th career wins for Johnson, tying him with Scott Brower (1984-88) for ninth-most in UND history. He also lowered his school-record goals against average to 2.04.

It is the eighth time in his career that Johnson has been named NCHC Goaltender of the Week.

Mismash was the only NCHC freshman to record multiple points last weekend, registering his first career point with an assist on Friday and following up with his first collegiate goal on Saturday. The Edina, Minn., native and Nashville Predators draft pick was also a plus-2 in the series with four shots on goal.

Colorado College junior forward Mason Bergh was this week’s NCHC Offensive Player of the Week and St. Cloud State sophomore Jimmy Schuldt was the Defenseman of the Week.

Fourth-ranked UND will host Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at Ralph Engelstad Arena.