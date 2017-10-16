UND QB Studsrud Questionable for Sacramento State Game

Brad Heidlebaugh and Andrew Zimmerman shared time last week at quarterback.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football continues to struggle on the road this season. The Hawks fell at Montana for the team’s fourth consecutive road loss.

But they were without a key piece of their offense.

Senior Quarterback Keaton Studsrud did not play in the teams 41-17 loss. Sophomore Brad Heidlebaugh and Junior Andrew Zimmerman both saw snaps for North Dakota.

“I think the passing game opened up a little bit more,” sophomore wide receiver Noah Wanzek said. “I think in the second half there was a little bit more fire under everybody. I don’t know if it was Zimmerman or what it was. I think we played better and were more consistent when we came out in the second half with more of a goal. I don’t know what it was, but it just seemed like we were more fluent.”

Head coach Bubba Schweigert says they are waiting to see who will be under center this weekend when the team hosts Sacramento State.

“We’re going to keep evaluating Keaton’s health and see how he comes along this week,” Schweigert said. “We took a look at Brad [Heidlebaugh] and Andrew [Zimmerman] and evaluated that. We’ll give them both some reps this week and make a decision a little bit later in the week. We’ll keep evaluating, but we’re also going to watch Keaton’s health this week. If he is ready to play, he would go back in and play.”

Studsrud is listed as questionable on this week’s injury report.