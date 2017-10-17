32nd Avenue Project Nearing Completion

The orange cones should all be removed from the I-29 bridge work zone by the end of the week, weather permitting
TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — A major months-long traffic disruption in south Fargo is nearly over.

Most driving lanes on 32nd Avenue South will be reopened by the end of the day Wednesday.

Final project work will start on Thursday and could result in a short-term closure on 32nd.

The nearly $20 million project to reconstruct and widen 32nd Avenue South and the I-29 bridge to six lanes started in March.

