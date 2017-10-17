More than 400 DAPL Cases Have Been Closed

Judges from the South Central District wanted the change since no new cases have been filed
TJ Nelson

 

MORTON COUNTY, ND — The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied a petition by some judges who argued out-of-state lawyers were no longer needed to represent Dakota Access pipeline protesters.

In January, the court allowed out-of-state attorneys to assist pipeline protest-related cases if sponsored by a North Dakota attorney.

About 830 criminal cases were filed in connection to the protests.

More than 400 cases are now closed with charges dismissed in most of them.

