A Howling Good Time: Wolf Awareness Week at the Red River Zoo

The Red River Zoo is Hosting Events All Week Long in Honor of Wolf Awareness Week

FARGO, ND — The Red River Zoo is having a howling good time all week as they teach the public about wolves.

It is part of Wolf Awareness Week which happens every year in October through the Timber Wolf Alliance.

You can stop by and enjoy wolf zookeeper talks, wolf arts and crafts and even wolf bingo.

It’s a special way to learn how unique these animals are and teach the community that they are not the villain that they are sometimes portrayed as.

“Our wolves are one of our iconic animals that we have here at the zoo,” said Executive Director, Sally Jacobson. “People love coming and seeing the wolves so this is a great opportunity for people to learn a little bit more, see the wolves get their enrichment and learn how we take care of them. It’s a fun week.”

Wolf Awareness Week runs through Saturday followed by Boo at the Zoo Saturday night.