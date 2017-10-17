Competitive Curling with HOPE Inc.

Jessie Cohen

FARGO, ND — HOPE Inc. is giving kids and adults a chance to get competitive on the ice.

Families showed support and cheered the players on at the F-M Curling Club in Fargo as they focused on pushing their stones across the ice.

The night is offered to anyone with mobility challenges, even those who are not in a wheelchair.

To attend the event, you can pay $30 or raise funds and volunteer for a free night of fun.

“Most of the time, I can’t do anything like much sports so it’s really fun to just skate,” said 12-year-old Clay Fell. “It’s a lot easier and it’s not much muscles that I have to use to push the thingamabobbers.”

HOPE Inc. has three different curling events. It will continue for the next two Tuesdays.

