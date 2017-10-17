Competitive Curling with HOPE Inc.

Families showed support and cheered the players on at the F–M Curling Club in Fargo as they focused on pushing their stones across the ice.

FARGO, ND — HOPE Inc. is giving kids and adults a chance to get competitive on the ice.

Families showed support and cheered the players on at the F-M Curling Club in Fargo as they focused on pushing their stones across the ice.

The night is offered to anyone with mobility challenges, even those who are not in a wheelchair.

To attend the event, you can pay $30 or raise funds and volunteer for a free night of fun.

“Most of the time, I can’t do anything like much sports so it’s really fun to just skate,” said 12-year-old Clay Fell. “It’s a lot easier and it’s not much muscles that I have to use to push the thingamabobbers.”

HOPE Inc. has three different curling events. It will continue for the next two Tuesdays.