Fargo Fire Department Teaching Students About Fire Safety

Fargo Fire Department Teaches Students at Lincoln Elementary School About Fire Safety
Jackie Kelly

FARGO, ND — Firefighters talked to elementary students to remind them that when it comes to an emergency, you can never be too prepared.

As part of the Fargo Fire Department’s “Learn Not to Burn” education program, Lincoln Elementary School had firefighters talk to grades K-2 about how to prepare for an emergency.

The fire department emphasized the importance of having a school and home fire safety plan.

“It’s very important, especially to have an escape plan with their family in case an emergency happens at their home,” said First Grade Teacher, Stacie Dawson.

In May, the fire department will come back to the school with their fire trucks to show students around their truck and talk about how it is used during an emergency.

