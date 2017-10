Grand Rapids Woman Sentenced in Decapitation Case

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A Grand Rapids woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the decapitation of a Hibbing man.

Kayleene Greniger, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

She admitted to decapitating 20 year-old David Haiman with a machete after her boyfriend assaulted him with a baseball bat and stabbed him near Grand Rapids.

Greniger testified against her boyfriend, Joseph Thoresen, at his trial.

Testimony indicated Thoresen believed that Haiman had raped Greniger.

Thoresen was given a life-prison term.