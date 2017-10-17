Lieutenant B.J. Maxson Announces Candidacy for Grand Forks County Sheriff

primary elections begin in June and the general election will be held in November 2018

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks County Lieutenant B.J. Maxson is the fourth person to announce his candidacy for sheriff.

Other candidates include UND police officer Danny Weigel, former deputy Mike Lee and Grand Forks County Sgt. Andy Schneider.

Maxson has been in law enforcement for 23 years and says one of the main reasons he wants to run is because he loves going to work every morning.

If he’s elected, Maxson says he will take the department to the next level.

“I don’t know it’s so much change as it is catching up with the technology, getting out and meet and greet the county citizens a little bit more, be a little bit more proactive. That type of thing. We have a good department so we need to build on what we have now,” Maxson said.

Current Sheriff Bob Rost plans to retire and run for Grand Forks County Commission.