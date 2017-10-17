LIVE: Help Shape The Future Of The Arts In Moorhead

City Inviting Public Input For Future Pub Art Projects

Carrie Wintersteen, Executive Director of Theater B and the head of Moorhead’s Arts and Culture Commission joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the future of public art in the city.

The Commission is planning an open house on October 17th to help shape the city’s Arts and Culture Roadmap.

The Commission is inviting community members to offer their own suggestions about the future of public art.

Wintersteen explains how art and culture can have a huge impact on the pride locals have in a community.

The open house runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Hejmkomst Center in Moorhead.

You can learn more about the arts in Moorhead by clicking here.