Medicare Enrollment Counselors Available for North Dakota Seniors

Danielle Church

NORTH DAKOTA — Anyone 65 and over can review, plan or shop their Medicare Part D insurance with a little help.

North Dakotans can choose their best coverage option with assistance from trained, volunteer counselors from now until December 5.

People must bring a list of their medications, a Medicare card and their Medicare Plan D prescription drug plan card.

The North Dakota Insurance Department is encouraging everyone to come to enrollment events because Medicare Part D drug plans and prescriptions change every year.

“It’s very complex,” said State Insurance Investigator Holly Brockman. “There’s just a lot of different parts to it and going through that Medicare system, we do it every day, all day long. So we can help guide people through what their needs are.”

State Health Insurance counselors will be in Fargo tomorrow from 9-4 at Country Inn and Suites.

