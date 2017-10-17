Minot Man Continues to Improve After Las Vegas Shooting

TJ Nelson

 

LAS VEGAS — A Minot man who was shot during the Las Vegas massacre is improving.

Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Gudmunson is out of the ICU according to his employer, Century 21 Action Realtors in Minot.

He has undergone at least four surgeries since being shot in the abdomen on October 1.

Gudmunson was one of more than 500 people wounded and 58 killed by a sniper during a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

A YouCaring account for Gudmunson has raised over $31,000 to help cover medical bills.

