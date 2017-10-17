Money Talks: Iran Decertification

The world is watching what happens, and so are the markets.

President Trump’s announcement of major changes to the longstanding agreement between the U.S. and Iran over our inspections of nuclear weapon capabilities made headlines late last week, and hasn’t gone away since.

Brady Brunsvold, of Legacy Wealth Management, said it’s the kind of major announcement that usually shakes the stock market from its high perch, but so far, things are going strong. And the news may also mean positive things for the oil fields in the western part of North Dakota, Brunsvold said.

He sat down with Morning Show anchor Emily Welker live in studio at KVRR to talk about what investors should look for as the effects of the Iran announcement start to take shape.