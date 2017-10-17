NDSU Hoping to Slow Down Western Illinois’ Passing Game

The Bison allow the fewest passing yards in the country.

FARGO, N.D. — At 6-0 on the season, North Dakota State football has plenty of strengths.

The Bison allow the fewest passing yards in the country at 109 per game.

No. 10 Western Illinois is in town on Saturday with the goal of putting up a lopsided figure in that category.

The Leathernecks are third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in passing yards with 272 per game.

“They’ve put some good numbers on their passing attack so far this season, and that’s how they’ve really been hurting teams,” junior safety Robbie Grimsley said. “They’ve actually had to come from behind a few times, and their passing attack has been getting the job done. It’s going to be big on us as a defense to maintain that. Hopefully our offense can put up enough points to put us ahead, but we’ve got to shut them down.”

The Bison and Leathernecks kick off in the FargoDome at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.