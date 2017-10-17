Newest Addition to Fargo Fitness Center Takes Inspiration from TV Show

Courts Plus in Fargo unveiled "Big Blue," a functional fitness training device with workouts inspired by "American Ninja Warrior"

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo fitness center shows off a new addition.

Courts Plus on University Drive South unveils Big Blue.

It is a functional training space that includes climbing rope, a cliff hanger, salmon ladder and kickboxing equipment.

Employees with Big Blue say the addition is scalable for all age groups and fitness levels.

They also say the addition will be an asset to help keep customers fit and healthy through the winter months.

“There’s a unique way to exercise,” said Joel Vettel, who is the executive director of the Fargo Park District. “It doesn’t always have to be the traditional walking or running or doing those traditional exercises. This is a unique way and an exciting way to get out there and get well and certainly keep that level of health.”

The idea for Big Blue was inspired by the TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”

Courts plus also offers fitness classes, yoga, and indoor sports courts.