Senator Hoeven Explains Vital Roles North Dakota’s Air Bases Play in National Security

GRAND FORKS, ND — North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoeven is talking up the work done at our bases in Grand Forks and Minot.

During the bipartisan Air Force Caucus, Hoeven outlined the vital role the bases play to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Vice Chief of Staff General Stephen Wilson.

He says leaders need to ensure funding for nuclear bomber and missile missions at Minot Air Force Base.

Hoeven also underscored the ability of Grand Forks Air Force Base and the Grand Sky Technology Park to help relieve the nation-wide shortage of pilots that threatens Air Force readiness.

“What I told Secretary Wilson is that we have the ability to do that at Grand Forks Air Force Base between the Grand Sky Technology Park and UND Aerospace,” Sen. Hoeven said. “Also, now I’ve included an amendment in the Defense Authorization Bill that authorizes Air Force to use that training.”

Hoeven also serves on the Senate Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Committee.