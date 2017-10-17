St. Cloud Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting The deputy and four police officers have been placed on standard administrative leave October 17, 2017 TJ Nelson ST. CLOUD, Minn. — An officer-involved shooting last night in St. Cloud is under investigation. According to the BCA, a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy and several St. Cloud police officers were investigating a possible assault shortly before midnight. They knocked on a door and an armed man broke out a back window and ran. The man fired his gun, and at one point the deputy fired his weapon. The suspect was hit and has non-life-threatening injuries. Two officers also used Tasers on the man while taking him into custody. The deputy and four police officers have been placed on standard administrative leave. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post FBI: Motive Behind St. Cloud Stabbing Attack May N... Arrest Made in West Fargo Liquor Store Robbery Spirit Lake Man Sentenced for 2016 Murder Jasmine Block Shares Story of Survival: “She...