Thinking Green: The Old-Fashioned Approach

New technologies can help you go green -- or you can do it the way Grandma and Grandpa did.
Emily Welker

There’s a lot of enthusiasm these days for developing new green technologies to make them more efficient and affordable for us consumers. Solar power, electric and hybrid vehicles, they’re all promising new approaches to getting a greener lifestyle.

But there’s something to be said for the old technologies, too. Check out how a laundry line can lead you right to a greener home environment in this week’s Thinking Green.

