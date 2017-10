California Man Sentenced for Transporting More than Half a Million Dollars in Marijuana Across ND

BISMARCK, ND — The California man, who was arrested during a traffic stop in North Dakota for having nearly 200 pounds of marijuana, has been sentenced.

Harold Miller, 71, of Sacramento, California will serve one year in prison on felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop on I-94 near Bismarck.

In his vehicle, he had 183 pounds of marijuana, which is worth about $700,000.

Miller said he was on his way to Illinois with the load.