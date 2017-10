Despite Severe Drought, North Dakota’s Wine Industry on the Grow

NORTH DAKOTA — Despite severe drought conditions, North Dakota’s wine industry rapidly continues to grow.

Wine industry officials in the state say North Dakota’s warmer climate these past months have allowed the cold-climate grapes to ripen faster.

While the state’s grapes are naturally more acidic the warm weather and fast ripening made the fruit sweeter and more wine was being produced.

There is some cause for concern.

With the state’s wine industry growing fast, there may be not enough product to keep up with the demand in the future.