Diversion Task Force Members Announced

The first Task Force meeting will be held Monday, October 23
Alison Voorhees

 

FARGO, ND — Governor Burgum and Governor Dayton have announced the members who make up the task force created to work on creating balance with Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.

The New Task Force will be co-chaired by the governors, and will include eight members from each state.

North Dakota members include the Cass County Engineer, a Fargo business leader, county and city commissioners and a farmer.

Minnesota members include mayors, city council and commission members, and a former county attorney.

The first Task Force meeting will be held Monday, October 23.

Minnesota Members

  • Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams
  • Moorhead City Council Member Heidi Durand
  • Moorhead City Council Member Joel Paulsen
  • Clay County Commissioner Jenny Mongeau
  • Former Wilkin County Attorney Tim Fox
  • Treasurer of Buffalo-Red River Watershed District Mark Anderson
  • Hendrum Mayor Curt Johannsen
  • Norman County Commissioner Steve Jacobson

North Dakota Members

  • Cass County Engineer Jason Benson
  • Fargo business leader and entrepreneur Ron Bergan
  • Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth
  • Greater North Dakota Chamber Board Chairman Bernie Dardis
  • Richland County farmer Craig Hertsgaard
  • Natural resources attorney Tami Norgard
  • Fargo City Commissioner John Strand
  • Grand Forks City Council member Ken Vein

Related Post

Confirmed: JCPenney Stores in Thief River Falls, W...
Gov. Burgum Signs Medical Marijuana Law
Analysis: Penalties Haunt UND in loss to USD
Authorities Make Identification in Fatal Douglas C...

You Might Like

Minnesota Submits Bid to be Amazon's Second HQ

  ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota has submitted a bid to be the spot for Amazon's second headquarters. While the details behind the bid haven't been released, the economic development commissioner says they promoted Minnesota's diverse workforce,…