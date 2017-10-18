Diversion Task Force Members Announced

The first Task Force meeting will be held Monday, October 23

FARGO, ND — Governor Burgum and Governor Dayton have announced the members who make up the task force created to work on creating balance with Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.

The New Task Force will be co-chaired by the governors, and will include eight members from each state.

North Dakota members include the Cass County Engineer, a Fargo business leader, county and city commissioners and a farmer.

Minnesota members include mayors, city council and commission members, and a former county attorney.

The first Task Force meeting will be held Monday, October 23.

Minnesota Members

Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams

Moorhead City Council Member Heidi Durand

Moorhead City Council Member Joel Paulsen

Clay County Commissioner Jenny Mongeau

Former Wilkin County Attorney Tim Fox

Treasurer of Buffalo-Red River Watershed District Mark Anderson

Hendrum Mayor Curt Johannsen

Norman County Commissioner Steve Jacobson

North Dakota Members