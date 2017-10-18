Family of Woman Killed in Minnehaha Academy Explosion Suing Construction Company

Erin Wencl

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The family of one of the people killed in the explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis has filed a lawsuit against the construction company.

The family of Ruth Berg, the school receptionist who was killed in the explosion on August 2nd, says CenterPoint Energy “ran to save themselves” rather than warn people inside the school about the gas leak.

A custodian was also killed in the blast and nine others were injured.

The lawsuit also states the company failed to warn school officials about the “high degree of danger.”

The family is seeking $50,000 in damages.

