Fargo Police Warn Two Sex Offenders Have New Addresses

Alison Voorhees

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department wants you to know about a new address for a level three sex offender.

Charles Carrington, Jr., 49, is now living at 735 14th Street North in Fargo.

Carrington is a high-risk sex offender and is a lifetime registrant.

Carrington was convicted in 2006 of sexual abuse of a minor.

His victim was a 12-year-old girl girl whom he sexually assaulted nearly 25 times over a two year period.

Fargo police say registered sex offender, Daniel Grinder, has moved.

The 31-year-old is living at University Drive North.

Grinder was convicted of three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2007 in Cass County District Court.

His victims were female acquaintances under the age of 15.

He is registered for life as a sex offender.

Related Post

Celebrities Compete in 34th Annual Roger Maris Gol...
Glyndon Police Investigating Shooting During Traff...
Family of Dawn Carlson Says They Still Have Questi...
U.S. Senator Heitkamp Speaks Out About Alleged Dea...

You Might Like

Minnesota Submits Bid to be Amazon's Second HQ

  ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The state of Minnesota has submitted a bid to be the spot for Amazon's second headquarters. While the details behind the bid haven't been released, the economic development commissioner says they promoted Minnesota's diverse workforce,…