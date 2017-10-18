Fargo Police Warn Two Sex Offenders Have New Addresses

1/2 Daniel Grinder

2/2 Charles Carrington Jr.

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Police Department wants you to know about a new address for a level three sex offender.

Charles Carrington, Jr., 49, is now living at 735 14th Street North in Fargo.

Carrington is a high-risk sex offender and is a lifetime registrant.

Carrington was convicted in 2006 of sexual abuse of a minor.

His victim was a 12-year-old girl girl whom he sexually assaulted nearly 25 times over a two year period.

Fargo police say registered sex offender, Daniel Grinder, has moved.

The 31-year-old is living at University Drive North.

Grinder was convicted of three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in 2007 in Cass County District Court.

His victims were female acquaintances under the age of 15.

He is registered for life as a sex offender.