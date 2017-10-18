Governor Burgum Secures $2 Million in Federal Money for Naloxone Training

The grant will be used to train people on how to use Naloxone and administer it to someone suffering an overdose

BISMARCK, ND — Gov. Burgum says he has secured a $2 million dollar federal grant to help reduce opioid overdose deaths in North Dakota.

Burgum signed an executive order in September, allowing government agencies to work with law enforcement and tribal governments to make Naloxone available to first responders, opioid users and their families.

The grant will be used to train people on how to use Naloxone and administer it to someone suffering an overdose.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of opioids like heroin and oxycodone.

The governor says this step is necessary because opioid overdose deaths have more than tripled between 2013 and 2015.