Hay Bale Fire Shuts Down Lanes of I-94

GLADSTONE, ND — A hay bale fire shuts down part of I-94 near Gladstone.

The Highway Patrol says a semi was traveling on I-94 about three miles east of Gladstone when the driver realized his cargo of hay bales were on fire.

The driver disconnected the cab from the trailers.

The patrol says the westbound lanes near the Taylor exit were closed down for nearly four hours until the fire was out and the scene was cleared.