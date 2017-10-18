LIVE: Pumpkin Launch

You Might Like
How the Metro is Battling the Opioid Epidemic
FARGO, ND -- Last year, 23 people died from opioids in Cass County. This year, through September there have been nine. The numbers seem to be decreasing in the metro, but the epidemic is…
City and Business Leaders Share Ideas to Improve Downtown Areas in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. -- City and business leaders from across North Dakota arrived in Fargo for a conference aimed at improving downtown areas across the state. Organizers hope that the conference will lead to economic…
"Native Voices" Exhibit Comes to NDSU Campus
FARGO, N.D. -- A traveling art exhibit has made its way to NDSU's campus. It's called "Native Voices" and explores illnesses and cultural life for Native Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Alaskan Natives. Oral…
