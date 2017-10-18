Minnesota Boy Dies After Tree Holding Hammock Falls on Him

BIG LAKE, Minn. — A five-year-old boy is dead after what authorities call a “freak accident.”

Edward Michalek was playing on a hammock with his siblings when the seven foot tree the hammock was attached to uprooted and fell on top of him.

It happened Tuesday night in Sherburne County.

The sheriff says Michalek died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family with funeral expenses.

On that page, the family is asking for prayers during this time, as many of the boy’s family members were a witness to his death.