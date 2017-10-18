Minnesota Granted Real ID Extension

Erin Wencl

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota residents are in the clear for at least another year when it comes to their driver’s licenses.

Gov. Dayton says the state has received an extension on the Real ID law, allowing Minnesota residents access to board planes through October 10th, 2018 with their old licenses.

The federal Real ID Act of 2005 upgraded security standards for all domestic flights, but Minnesota lawmakers fought against the act up until 2017.

The state will begin issuing new licenses to comply with the Real ID law by the fall of 2018.

