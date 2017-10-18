MN Prep Football Roundup: Spuds Get Bounce-Back Win

Fergus Falls wins 3rd straight Midwest District Red Division

MOORHEAD, Minn. — In the final week of the regular season for Minnesota high school football the Moorhead Spuds were looking for a bounce back victory after falling at home last Friday. The Spuds got just that against Alexandria 47-20.

Moorhead running back Otis Weah rushed for 177 yards and had three touchdowns on the ground. He also had 81 yards receiving with another two touchdowns.

Other Minnesota high school football scores:

Fergus Falls 30, DGF 13.

Waubun 42, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 14.

Pequot Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 0.

Ada-Borup 51, Pine River 6.

Hawley 44, Pelican Rapids 0.

Perham 40, Park Rapids 6.

Barnesville 35, Breckenridge 20.