ND Prep Football Roundup: Sheyenne Clinches 2nd-Seed in East

West Fargo finishes regular season undefeated.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Class AAA regular season came to a close on Wednesday night. The West Fargo Packers locked up the top seed a couple weeks ago. The Packers downed Fargo Davies 48-8 in their final game of the regular season to finish undefeated.

At Sheyenne there was a battle for the second seed in the east. The Mustangs held on late over the Fargo South Bruins 21-20.

Other North Dakota high school football scores:

Minot 47, Grand Forks Red River 15.

Grand Forks Central 28, Fargo North 27.