New Wahpeton Restaurant Opening In Old City Hall

Brew City Hall is opening in the historic building in early December

WAHPETON, N.D. — A new restaurant will be opening in the old building that used to be Wahpeton’s old city hall.

The project will save an historic building while providing the city with a new restaurant and events center.

City Brew Hall is weeks away from its grand opening in Wahpeton.

The restaurant will be built inside the old city hall building, which was built in 1910, and has been vacant since 1999.

The building fell into disrepair and was in danger of being demolished.

“It wouldn’t have been too much longer before this building would have had to been torn down,” said Shelby Terstriep, co-owner of City Brew Hall. “The roof was leaking, the floors were rotten. I think seeing a beautiful building restored – that makes every town happy.”

The co–owners say that City Brew Hall will provide a unique restaurant experience, one that they believe will attract more events to the city of Wahpeton.

“I think the town has a great population and they have very few restaurants, and we see it being really additive to the community and hopefully keeping more weddings in town and bringing weddings from everywhere else,” said Terstriep.

Customers like Kathy Hoffert found the venue too good to pass up for her daughter’s wedding, even though the venue isn’t quite finished.

“It’s beautiful and I love the industrial look it’s very open and kind of a city–type place, so that’s kind of what they were looking for,” said Hoffert.

Terstriep knows that having quality restaurants is vital to keeping small towns like Wahpeton thriving.

“Restaurants are a very big draw for the area, and then also it’s beautiful it’s on the lake, it’s great scenery on the drive here, and I think we’re hoping to make it even more of a destination town,” said Terstriep.

The event space can hold up to 300 guests.

City Brew Hall is scheduled to open in early December.